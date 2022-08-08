Mathura (UP) : A container truck driver has been arrested for allegedly hitting a woman with a rod and throwing her out of the vehicle on Delhi-Agra national highway here when she resisted his molestation bid, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Shrish Chandra said the incident took place on Saturday when the 27-year-old woman was waiting for a transport and the truck driver offered her a lift.

However, after a few minutes, the driver allegedly began molesting her and when she resisted and shouted for help, some people started following the truck. Seeing this, the driver hit her with on the head with an iron rod and threw her out of the moving truck, the SP said on Sunday.

People informed the police and got the woman admitted to a hospital. Subsequently, the truck was stopped and its driver arrested, the SP added. A case was registered against the truck driver on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's father. The woman works at a pharmaceutical firm and was waiting for a transport after delivering a consignment of medical supplies in Kosikalan, police said. The truck was transporting motorcycles from Noida to Tamil Nadu, they said. PTI

Also Read-1,100 women raped in Delhi in first 6 months of 2022