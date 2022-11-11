Prayagraj: In a significant development, the Allahabad High Court has ruled that a woman appointed in the railways after the death of her father in his place could be sacked if she did not take care of her family members. Justice Pankaj Bhatia passed the judgment while disposing of the petition of Sudha Sharma and others of Prayagraj.

The court directed the North Central Railway Prayagraj to take an appropriate decision in three months. The petitioners said that the respondent was given the appointment on the assurance that she would also look after the petitioners, but she was not fulfilling her promise. The father of the petitioners was a railway employee.

Due to his death, while being in service, a member of the family was given an appointment in the dependent quota. But the respondent's mother said she refused to take care of her in old age. The court directed North Central Railway Prayagraj that if the employee's non-fulfilment of the responsibility of taking care of other family members is established, her appointment can be withdrawn.