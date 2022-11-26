Bareilly: The police have registered a case based on a complaint that a Hindu girl in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly has accused a Muslim man and his two brothers of repeatedly gangraping her and forcing her to convert. The case was registered against six people including three women and launched a probe into the allegations.

The woman from Shahi police station area said she used to run a beauty parlour in her house where one Tarannum of the town and her friend Ghazala used to visit often. She alleged that one day Tarannum took her home and locked her in a room. Tarannum's brother Akleem alias Babu Qureshi was already present in the room.

She said Akleem threatened and raped her by showing a pistol, she alleged. She further alleged that Akleem's two sisters Tarannum and Shahana made a video of the rape and forced her to convert and marry him by threatening to make the video viral on the internet.

The woman said that Akleem married her forcefully and took all her jewelry. She further alleged that Akleem sedated her and took her to Allahabad, Banaras, Akbarpur, Ajmer and Bihar form where they came to Agra. In Agra, Akleem and his brothers Shadal and Visal repeatedly gang raped her, she said. She said they also forced her to eat meat.

The woman said she somehow escaped from the brothers in November and has lodged a case against the accused. Bareilly SSP Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia said that following the complaint by the girl, a case has been registered against Akleem Qureshi, Shadab, Visal, Tarannum, Sahana and Gazala under relevant sections of law.