Lakhimpur Kheri: In a shocking incident, a woman BAMS doctor was killed by her husband and father-in-law in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri in November, police said. It is learnt that after the murder and cremation of the woman, the accused husband even lodged a missing complaint with the police to dodge suspicion.

As per CO City, Sandeep Singh, the police received a missing report of a woman named Dr Vandana. In the investigation, it was found that her husband and father-in-law had murdered her. Singh said the body was taken to Garh Mukteshwar and cremated. According to the CO City, the accused Abhishek and his father Gauri Shankar Awasthi confessed to committing the crime during police interrogation that on November 26 they beat Vandana with sticks at home leading to her death on the spot death.

Later, the duo put her body in a box, hired a pick-up from the railway station late at night, and took Vandana's body to Gauri Hospital. On November 27, the accused hired an ambulance in the morning took the body to Garh Mukhteshwar and cremated there. On the evening of November 27, Shivraj Shukla, the father of the deceased, lodged a missing complaint in Kotwali Sadar.

The duo's crime came to the light during a subsequent investigation. Vandana Shukla (28) was a BAMS doctor and was married to Dr Abhishek Dixit, also a BAMS doctor, a resident of Mohalla Bahadurnagar of Lakhimpur city in 2014. Both had built a hospital Gauri on Sitapur Road and used to practice in the same. Abhishek said that the relationship turned sour after she pushed him from the terrace of the house leading to back injuries to him.