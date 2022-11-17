Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh): A woman has accused a doctor of marrying her through deceit after killing his first wife and marrying two other women in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun. The accused has been identified as Rajveer, a local from Jalaun posted in the Community Health Center of Pukhrayan in Kanpur Dehat. The woman from Madhya Pradesh, who lodged a police complaint against the accused in Rendar police station said that she married the accused on 5 February this year.

Also read: British woman allegedly ditched by Telangana man

A few days after the marriage, the relationship between Rajveer and the woman soured. The woman alleged that Rajveer started beating and torturing her prompting her to register a case against her husband. The woman on Wednesday approached the concerned SP for help. In the subsequent investigation, it was found that Dr Rajveer is already married and he is accused of killing his first wife by giving her an injection.

Meanwhile, the woman has also made serious allegations against Rajveer's father Rambhushan. She alleged that Rajveer's father had raped her maternal aunt. The woman also alleged that Rajveer had married two other women before her. Additional Superintendent of Police Aseem Chowdhary said that the case is pending in the court and action will be taken on the basis of facts.