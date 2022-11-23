Meerut: Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on Wednesday said it would contest the upcoming urban body polls in Meerut, asserting further that if it wins, the city will be renamed as 'Nathuram Godse Nagar'.

"The Hindu Mahasabha is getting ready to contest the upcoming municipal elections. We will field candidates for the posts of Mayor, Councilor among designations. The candidates will be dedicated to the country, believe in and profess the need to turn India into Hindu Rashtra, apart from uprooting the Gandhian ideology. They will also dedicate themselves to renaming Meerut to Nathuram Godse Nagar" Hindu Mahasabha's Meerut district election chief Abhishek Agarwal said.

The party's national vice president Pandit Ashok Sharma informed that the party had conducted brainstorming sessions for selecting candidates. Islamic names of localities would be replaced by names of 'great Hindu men', he further said.

The right-wing organization also released its manifesto, which said its first priority will be to make India a "Hindu Rashtra" and next is to protect "Gau Mata". Hindu Mahasabha would work to stop religious conversions and 'Islamic appeasement', Agarwal said. The municipal polls in Uttar Pradesh are expected to take place in December, 2022.