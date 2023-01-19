Sultanpur (UP): A wild wolf killed an 18-month-old girl in Baldirai's Chakmusi village in Sultanpur of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night. The girl was identified as Preeti was sleeping with her family in a tent on the ground of a primary school when the wild wolf took her away, sub-inspector (Baldirai) Chandrashekhar said. Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Lautan Semri village under Mahrua police station of Ambedkar Nagar district, a nomadic reached Chakmusi village on Wednesday evening and put up a tent on the premises of a primary school. After having their dinner Sandeep along with other family members slept in the tent.

When Sandeep woke up sometime in the night, he found that his daughter was missing. Following this, the family searched for the girl and some villagers found a wolf feeding on the girl's body. The wolf ran away after seeing the villagers, later the family members had taken the body to their hometown in Ambedkar Nagar and performed the last rites.

On getting information about the incident, Forest Inspector Kamlesh Bahadur Singh said that the incident was reported. But by the time the Forest Department team reached the spot, the parents of the deceased child had performed the last rites. Sandeep belongs to a nomadic tribe who keeps moving from one village to another. Sandeep works as an ear cleaner and also collects herbs and sells it to the villagers, while the women in the family work as house helpers.