Bahraich (UP): A 30-year-old man was killed by an elephant in the Katarniaghat forest area here on Sunday, a wildlife official said. A seven-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack in the same forest area a day before, the official said.

Divisional Forest Officer, Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuary, Akashdeep Badhawan said Chhotelal, a resident of Bharthapur village, had ventured into the trans-Gerua village on the India-Nepal border on Sunday. "During that time, an elephant killed him. People informed the forest officials after which the body was sent for postmortem examination," he said.

The DFO said, "Since the incident took place in the core area of the forest, a decision on giving compensation to the family will be decided after a probe." He also informed that the elephant, which had killed Chhotelal, was a male. On Saturday, a seven-year-old girl, identified as Nandinim was dragged to a sugarcane field by a leopard and killed, the official said.

She had come out of her house in the Daulatpur village under the Motipur range of the Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuary to drink water when the incident happened, the official said, adding that her body has been sent for postmortem examination. Badhawan said traps and cameras have been put in place to catch the leopard. Villagers have been advised not venture into the forest alone, and patrolling in areas near the jungle has been intensified, he said. (PTI)