Aligarh: In a first, a woman from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district has filed a divorce petition on the grounds that her husband has studied only up to class 12, two years after marriage. She has approached the court to seek a divorce citing the incompatibility arising out of the huge gap between their education.

This divorce is one of a kind, say counselors privy to the case. The woman, who lives in the jurisdiction of the Atrauli police station area, fell in love with a man from the same locality. Two years ago, the two of them eloped and got married to each other in a temple. The woman holds a Masters degree in an Arts stream.

After almost two years of marriage and living with him she grew suspicious about her husband's education due to reasons known only to her. Apparently, she found out her husband has stopped learning after he cleared the higher secondary examination(class 12).

Also read: UP woman seeks divorce as husband denied paying money for makeup

After she filed for divorce, their families attempted to intervene in vain. She remained firm and demanded that she need to part ways with him. Her husband's all out efforts to woo her back also did not work. When the families began the next round of conciliation process with the woman, she approached the family court seeking divorce.

Counselor Yogesh Saraswat who also failed to convince her to withdraw the divorce petition. Yogesh said, "I tried every effort to settle their matter, but the woman was adamant. She just wants divorce because her husband is not as educated as her. I wanted them to settle things outside the court, but it seems things didn't work out, as I thought would, between them."

The statements of both have been recorded in the court and the court will soon end their marriage formally. The couple had eloped two years ago to get married and started living together, he said.