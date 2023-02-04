Lucknow: The first wife of gangster Virendra alias Gorakh Thakur, who was gunned down in the Cantonment area of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow in June last year, surrendered in a court in Lucknow on Saturday, the police said. The accused Priyanka, who became notorious as Bihar's 'Most Wanted Haseena' surrendered in the case in which another accused Firdaus also surrendered in the court, according to the police.

The case dated back to June 25, 2022, when Virendra alias Gorakh Thakur, living in the Neelmatha area under Cantt police station in Lucknow was shot dead in broad daylight. His second wife Khushbun, who lived with Gorakh Thakur at the time, named Gorakh's first wife Priyanka, Firdaus and Bittu Jaiswal as the prime accused in the case.

The police declared a bounty of Rs 25,000 on Priyanka's head. Earlier, another accused Firdaus surrendered in the case. On June 25, 2022, four shooters attired in the Bihar police uniform gunned down Gorakh Thakur at his residence. Investigators said that it took Priyanka from Bihar 14 years to plot the murder of her husband.

It is learnt that Priyanka eliminated Gorakh Thakur as he nursed a grudge against her husband as he ditched her to marry another woman. It may be recalled that in 2008, Priyanka, a resident of Narkatiaganj, Bihar, fell in love with one Bittu Jaiswal, a paan seller, when she used to teach at SS Sharma Public School. However, Gorakh Thakur, who used to live in Bettiah in Bihar, and who was friends with Bittu and frequented his shop, married Priyanka forcefully after fleeing to Lucknow.

They were blessed with three children. However, Thakur later ditched Priyanka, and he married another woman Khushbun Tara. It is learnt that Thakur was introduced to Tara by one Firdous, a cousin of Tara. Virendra befriended Tara and developed a relationship with her. In the ensuing conspiracy, Priyanka got Thakur killed by hiring Bittu and Firdaus, Tara's cousin. Murders over marital disputes are on the rise. Interestingly, women, too, are plotting murders of their husbands to avenge violence or deserting them for other women.