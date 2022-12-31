Lakhimpur Khiri (Uttar Pradesh): A woman in Lakhimpur Khiri has been arrested along with her lover for allegedly killing her husband and burying the body near her house. The accused have been identified as Julie and Santosh Kumar Pal.

Nighasan Inspector Arun Kumar said, "on December 30, information was received at the Nighasan police station that a man named English, a resident of Singhahi Road was murdered by his wife and the body was buried near the house. Police swung into action and started an investigation into the incident. A case has been registered case under section 302 and SC/ST Act against the accused. The body was found buried in the ground which was sent for postmortem in the presence of the Naib Tehsildar."

Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Suman formed a team under the leadership of a Circle Officer and started an investigation. The deceased's wife Julie and her lover Santosh Kumar Pal were arrested within 12 hours. Police officials said, "during interrogation, Julie confessed to having killed her husband. She admitted that she had a love affair with Santosh and her husband was an obstacle in their love affair."

She further confessed that she along with Santosh killed English by slitting his throat. They then buried his body in the ground near their house." Kumar said that Police have arrested lover Santosh and English's wife Julie and recovered the weapon used in the murder. They both have accepted their crime and will be sent to jail.