Three big takeaways from the Exit Poll results for Uttar Pradesh: One, Prime Minister Narendra Modi — by taking charge of the final two and crucial phases of poll in Eastern UP — successfully swung the voter mood in the BJP's favour. Second, the Samajwadi Party-led Opposition alliance not only over estimated the factor of anti-incumbency against the Yogi Adityanath government, but also failed to build a credible counter narrative.

And third: The BJP's Hindutva appeal largely remains intact amongst the UP voters. Majority of Exit Polls have predicted a comfortable win for the BJP in India's most populous state, with the India Today-My Axis even predicting a BJP win bigger than what the saffron party had achieved during the previous 2017 elections.

Exit Polls

Exit poll predictions have gone horribly wrong in some elections in the past, as was witnessed in last year's West Bengal elections, when the predictions had been that the BJP would get a complete majority in the assembly. In the 2018 assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the exit poll predictions had also been totally off track. Even in the last 2017 assembly elections in UP, none of the exit polls had predicted that the BJP would sweep the elections. The test of the Exit Poll numbers will apparently come on March 10, when the election results will be declared.

About the current exit poll predictions, it is unclear whether it takes into account the calculations of Monday's vote in the final phase of polling for 54 seats in Eastern UP. The districts that went to poll — including Varanasi, Mirzapur, Azamgarh, Bhadohi, Jaunpur and Sonbhadra — had been regarded as strongholds of the SP and the BSP until 2014 — when the BJP swept the region.

In the subsequent 2017 assembly and the 2019 parliamentary elections, the BJP consolidated its hold in the region, but Eastern UP always remained a tricky area. For example, at the peak of the BJP wave that had swept UP in 2017, the poll results in Eastern UP had not been so much in consonance with the trends in other regions. During the previous elections, the BJP had won 29 of the 54 seats of the last phase, while it's alliance partners had won another 4.

The SP — despite facing a drubbing in the Yadav dominated areas of Etah, Etawah and Mainpuri — had managed to win 11 of the 54 Seats in Eastern UP, while Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had won 5. The sum and substance of all this: Given the scenario of the revival of "Mandal Politics", the SP-led alliance had held high expectations of a rich political harvest from Eastern UP. If the Exit Poll results hold true, this has apparently not happened.

Women Voters

In most poll phases - particularly in the final three rounds — women voters were either at par with males or outnumbered the male voters, as the Election Commission results show. In the 5th phase of polling, for example, there were 11 percent more women voters as compared to male voters, while 3 percent more women voted in the sixth phase. A logical inference that can be drawn from such statistics: That a majority of the women voters supported the BJP claim of having provided for a better law and order situation.

Women voters can also be seen as having been more influenced with the central and state government's direct money transfer and other welfare schemes including free rations and the Prime Minister's Ujjwala scheme. The saffron party's narrative on threats of the "return of the Goonda Raj" under the Samajwadi Party also appears to have played on the minds of women voters.

Too Little Too Late

All incumbent governments have to face an element of anti incumbency, as had been the challenges for the Yogi Adityanath government as well. Joblessness and price rise were issues, as was the problem of stray cattle apart from the anger of small farmers over increasing costs of farm inputs. However, as the Exit Polls indicate, the Opposition alliance failed to string together a powerful political narrative around these concerns. Opposition leaders - including SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BSP chief Mayawati- plunged into the poll contest at a late stage.

These leaders were seen missing from action when a health emergency was ravaging the state at the peak of the second wave of Covid-2 last year. These leaders also appeared reluctant to directly confront the BJP's brand of aggressive Hindutva, as they were seen promoting "soft Hindutva" by making rounds of temples. From being in a position of not having a challenger, the BJP had to contest new realities and fresh challenges towards the close of the campaign. But, for the Opposition leaders, it was apparently a case of the efforts being too little and too late.

