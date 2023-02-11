Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The second day of the Global Investors Summit will have discussions on investment and development, along with a meeting, between the representatives of different countries and the Uttar Pradesh government during the second day of the event. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on the second day of the event on Saturday said, "Business between India and Netherlands has increased".

Maurya said, "Philips, a 125-year-old company from the Netherlands has become a common name for the Indian household. It has set up its units in India's Noida and Ghaziabad." Netherlands Ambassador to India Martin den Berg said that the Investors Summit is a wonderful event. Berg further said, " Our economy is open. We have the largest global economy. over 350 companies from the Netherlands were set up in India."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest of a session on 'UP is Open for Business Providing New Opportunities for MSMEs and Cooperatives.' Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will attend a session on 'health care through the investor lens post-Covid scenario.' Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will attend a seminar on 'IT and Data Centres' while Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal attended a discussion on 'Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology stenching the eco-system in Uttar Pradesh.'

A session on 'Uttar Pradesh gearing for startup revolution the next big opportunity in UP' will be attended by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar later on the day. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will attend a session on 'Civil Aviation in Uttar Pradesh the Emerging Opportunity'. A session on 'Unblocking Opportunities in the Dairy and Animal Husbandry Sector' will be attended by Union Minister Purushottam Rupala. The summit inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aimed at bringing together policymakers, investors, and industry leaders from across the world to explore business opportunities here.