New Delhi: It is a war of songs in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly polls. Soon after Gorakhpur Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan released an election song listing developments in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bhojpuri singer Neha Rathore has released a song criticizing the BJP government's term in the State.

In her song titled 'UP Mei Ka Ba' (What's there in UP?), the Bhojpuri singer attacked the State government over issues such as handling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and the Hathras rape case.

Rathore shared the song on her Twitter handle and Youtube channel on Sunday, a day after Ravi Kishan released his song titled 'UP Mei Sab Ba' (UP has everything). In his song, the Gorakhpur MP praises the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh in an attempt to woo voters ahead of the upcoming Assembly election in the state.

He sings, "Yogi ke sarkar ba, vikas ke bahaar ba, sadakan ke jaal ba, kaam bemisal ba, Je kabhu na rahal who ab ba.... apradhi ke jel ba, bijli relam rel ba, Corona gayil har ba, Je kabhu na rahal who ab ba.... UP mein sab ba... Nivesh jordar ba, badhal rojgar ba" (There is Yogi government in the state, there is development, roads and electricity in the state. Criminals are behind the bars and there is no COVID cases in UP and the investments and employment rate has increased in the state. There is everything in UP).

Taking a dig at the Ravi Kishan's claims, Rathore sings, "Khatam rojgar ba.. Corona se lakhan mar gayil le, laashan se Ganga bhar gayale... Mantri ke betuva badi rangdar ba, kisanan ke chhati pe rondat motar car ba, ae chaukidar, bolo ke zimmedar ba?... UP me ka ba" (There is no employment in the state, lakhs have died due to COVID and Ganga was filled with the bodies. The minister's son has an attitude, he mowed over his car on farmers. 'Chaukidar', who is responsible for this?).

NCP leader Nawab Malik had recently shared Neha Rathore's song on his Twitter handle with caption: "UP mein ka ba... Suniya jarur ba (What is there in UP... Must listen)".

As the poll campaign has gone virtual, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has also composed a song "Mandir ab banane laga hai, bhagwa rang chadhne laga hai" for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to woo voters.

Tiwari, in the song, highlighted that the construction of the Ram temple has started in Ayodhya and has also taken a jibe at Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav for his remark that Lord Krishna comes to his dreams.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

READ: UP Polls: Yogi Adityanath to contest from Ayodhya assembly seat

(ANI)