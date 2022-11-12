Varanasi: A Vistara flight on way from Delhi to Bhubaneshwar made an emergency landing at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Friday due to a medical emergency, officials said. An official said that the Vistara flight UK-781 made the emergency landing at the airport at 1940 hours after one of the passengers suffered a heart attack.

The passenger has been identified as D D Meher whose relatives were also on board the flight. After the relatives raised an alarm, the crew informed the pilot, who acted swiftly and diverted the flight to the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Babatpur, Varanasi. The patient was later taken to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The plane carrying 156 passengers later proceeded from Varanasi to Bhubaneshwar for its onward journey as per schedule, an official said.