Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): With the joint efforts of the Central and State governments, this 'Dharma Nagari' will become the spiritual centre of the world and there are many plans being carried out to make this sure. In this scenario, the plan has been approved for the widening of major roads in Ayodhya and work will start soon. Ayodhya Mandal Commissioner Navdeep Rinwa himself is monitoring the 'Vision Document' being prepared for the development of Ram Nagari, which is reviewed every week.

Also Read: Religious bonhomie: Muslim artisans take up carving work of Ram temple

Commissioner Navdeep Rinwa told that the government is working to provide facilities to the devotees coming from the country and abroad. Good roads are being constructed, along with good arrangements to take the devotees to the Ram temple. Apart from devotees, development plans are being made for tourists so that they can access the city easily during their tour here. A new road of around 13 km long and 20 meters wide will be constructed from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat and the State government has sanctioned around Rs 800 crore for it.

Commissioner Navdeep Rinwa said, "Along with the darshan of Ramlala, arrangements are also being made to facilitate the darshan of other temples. Electricity is being arranged well in Ram Nagari. Underground electric wires, a 24-hour electricity system and 24-hour pure drinking water are being set up. The drainage system is also being improved. Three routes are being constructed for the darshan of Ramlala. It includes the Ram path, Bhakti path and Janmabhoomi path. The construction work will start soon".