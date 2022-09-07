Kaushambi (UP): Three seers and their two associates were thrashed by the people of Kodar village in Uttar Pradesh after they were suspected of child theft in the district on Wednesday. Police reached the spot and rescued them from the villagers.

According to SP Hemraj Meena, during interrogation, it has come to the fore that these seers had started their journey from Gangotri with a pledge for "world welfare". They took a pledge to consecrate 12 Jyotirlingas by taking water from Gomukh (Gangotri). While offering water to the Jyotirlinga on the way, they were caught by the villagers who suspected them to be the child-theft gang.

In the last 48 hours, the police had received false information about child theft from many places. Amid these rumours, on Wednesday morning, three seers and their two associates fell prey to the anger of the people of the village. Two children alleged that these sadhus tried to kidnap them by luring them with fake notes and dry fruits. On getting information, the police somehow rescued the seers from the villagers. The police have taken five people into custody.

The SP appealed to the people to be cautious of rumours being spread on WhatsApp. The SP clarified that the police had not received any information about the existence of any child-theft gang active in Kaushambi. He warned that strict action will be taken against whoever spreads such rumours. "If anyone comes across such rumours, please inform the police," he said.