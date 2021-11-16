Kanauj: When the people across the country are standing in serpentine queues to get vaccinated, people at Aher village in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district fled the village to evade vaccination on Sunday when the Health Department officials paid a visit to their village as a part of vaccination drive.

After the incident came to light, the tahsildar with the help of officials explained to the people by making announcements from the mosques. Then the villagers somehow agreed for vaccination and the health department administered the vaccine to 122 people.

On Sunday, a team of Health Department officials reached Aher village for vaccination drive. On seeing them, the people of the particular community staged a protest refusing to get vaccinated. When the team forced them for the vaccination, they locked their doors and fled. The medical team informed the incident to higher authorities. In turn, Tirwa tahsildar Anil Kumar Saroj reached the spot and convinced the villagers with the help of public representatives and clerics.