Kanpur: A video of police's alleged 'highhandedness' had gone viral, in which a health worker was thrashed mercilessly by the policemen. The incident occurred in front of a district hospital under the Akbarpur police station area in rural Kanpur, where the fourth-grade health department employees were staging a sit-in against their demands. The superintendent of police (SP) after taking cognizance of the matter, asked Akbarpur SHO to report to the police lines.

It was also 'alleged' that despite talks with the officials concerned, the matter was not resolved. On the other hand, the functioning of the outpatient department (OPD) was paralyzed for an hour and the patients and their relatives had a tough time.

The video also showed that the victim was chased by the policemen, whereas several cops and a senior administrative official remained a mute spectators to the incident. The incident has generated a lot of criticism from the locals and eyewitnesses.