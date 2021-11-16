Pilibhit: Varun Gandhi, member of Parliament for Lok Sabha from the Pilibhit constituency, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday has written to the state Director General of Police(DGP) seeking strict action against the guilty and the inconsiderate policemen in connection with the murder of a minor girl student.

In a letter written to the DGP, Gandhi said, "the criminals have not been arrested even after three days of the FIR being registered. The role of the police, in this case, has not been satisfactory. Efforts are being made to suppress the matter from the very beginning. The police have also seen careless with the matter which is sad and shameful,"

"The situation is going to bring changes in the society and will also raise questions over the law and order situation of the area. The incident has raised a feeling of insecurity in the minds of women and daughters. The criminal should be arrested and strict action should be taken against policemen found guilty," he added.

A 16-year-old girl, a resident of a village in the Barkheda police station area, had left home to go to coaching. While she was on the way to her coaching she was abducted and was gang-raped in broad daylight. Later the culprits strangled the minor to death.