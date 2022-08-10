Pilibhit: BJP MP Varun Gandhi has been seen attacking his own government for quite some time. Yet again, he targeted the Modi government through Twitter on Wednesday.

Varun Gandhi tweeted and wrote that it will be unfortunate if the celebration of 75th anniversary of Independence becomes a burden on the poor. Ration card holders are being forced to buy the national flag or their share of ration will be deducted instead. It is shameful to collect the price of the tricolor which resides in the heart of every Indian by snatching the morsel of the poor.

Varun Gandhi has tweeted against his own government many times before. He left no stone unturned to surround the government on the issue of 'peasant movement' or unemployment. Recently, a question was asked to the Modi government regarding the expenditure of 'Namami Gange'. However, BJP never answers the questions of Varun Gandhi.

BJP sources say that the party has made a policy under which it is not to react to any statement of Varun Gandhi. For this reason, whenever Varun Gandhi opposes the party, no answer is given to him. Significantly, the party expelled Varun Gandhi from the national executive.