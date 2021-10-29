Lucknow: Launching a scathing attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi on Friday stated that if the cases of cruelty against farmers and corruption come to the fore, then he will not pray to the government, but will directly approach the court.

He made the statement following the negligence of officials towards paddy crops of farmers in the purchasing market.

Along with the message on his Twiitter, Varun also shared a video in which he was seen discussing the farmer's problem with a government official. He further said that the incident of farmers setting up their crops on fire cannot be underestimated.

The incident of farmers burning their crops has been reported in the 17 districts of the state so far. The incident was first witnessed in Lakhimpur Kheri and then in Pilibhit.

Member of Parliament further alleged that the Market Committee official buy crops from the farmers outside the market at a price of Rs 1200 per quintal through their brokers and then sells it to the government at a price of Rs 1900 per quintal. Everything is getting clear now, he added.

He further reprimanded the officer and said, "the farmers are already upset and now you should not disturb them. Please don't take the badges of farmers."

The MP said, "now one of my representatives will be stationed at each purchasing centre, who will work to collect records and evidence, and in spite of this, if incidents of corruption and cruelty to farmers come to the fore, then I will not join hands and feet with the government. I will approach the court and get the accused arrested."

