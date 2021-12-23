Pilibhit: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi has written a letter to UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday to raise the demands of contract employees stating that even after a lapse of two and a half months, no mandate has been issued yet.

MP Varun Gandhi wrote, "When I went to my parliamentary constituency Pilibhit on a two-day tour. I was informed that on October 4, 2021, in a conference organized on the problems of contractual employees in Lucknow, the government announced to accept the demands of MNREGA contractual employees including implementing the HR policy in a month. Taking the consent of the MNREGA Deputy Commissioner before the termination of employment, no deduction from the honorarium but two and a half months have passed since this and no mandate has been issued to solve the above problems. Due to which there is anger among the families of about 42, 000 contract employees of Uttar Pradesh."

BJP MP is constantly attacking the policies of his own government including the Lakhimpur incident, the withdrawal of farm laws, the flute festival of Pilibhit and the matter of increasing the sugarcane price and improving the policy of paddy procurement.

When Union Minister Arjun Meghwal was asked about Varun Gandhi, who has been aggressive against his own government's policies for quite some time, the Union Minister said that his activities are being monitored by the party's disciplinary committee, whatever action will be taken in this matter, it will be at their level.

Arjun Meghwal had reached Pilibhit on a one-day tour on Thursday to gather information about the political stir and the activities of the organization after meeting with the office bearers of different fronts of the party.

Also Read: Varun Gandhi to bring private member bill seeking law on MSP