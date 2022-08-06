Varanasi: MP-MLA court will pronounce the verdict in the rape case registered against Ghosi MP Atul Rai on Saturday. The incident took place on March 7, 2018, when a young woman was raped in the office of Atul Rai in Gurugram Society under Manduadih Police Station limits of ​​Varanasi. A video of the victim was also made, she revealed that there was a threat to make the video viral.

A case was registered against Atul Rai in the Lanka police station on May 1, 2019, amid the campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. District Government Council (Criminal) Gulab Chandra Agrahari said that the victim had also accused them of blackmail and sexual assaults. The victim was pursuing graduation in UP College in Varanasi and was a resident of Ballia from where Atul Rai is currently jailed in the Naini Central Prison of Prayagraj for the past 36 months. The victim and her friend committed suicide by immolating themselves outside the Supreme Court due to the fake cases being registered against them.

On August 16, 2021, the rape victim, along with her witness friend, set herself on fire in front of the Supreme Court. Both of them were admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in critical condition. They died within nine days of the incident. Before resorting to the extreme step, the young woman and the young man had also made a video while live-streaming on Facebook. During the live, both of them set themselves on fire. During this, the girl had accused the police and administration of harassment. Their video of self-immolation also went viral on social media. Advocate Jyoti Shankar Upadhyay from the victim's side told that the decision will be announced late in the afternoon and if Atul Rai is proven guilty, maximum punishment will be demanded from the court. All the evidences and witnesses are against Atul Rai.