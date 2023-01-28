Varanasi: In six months, a revised version of the Constitution of India will be available in Sanskrit, revealed Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya Vice Chancellor Prof. Hare Ram Tripathi. The upcoming edition will have all the errors and mistakes rectified from the second edition which was published in 1985.

The translation project is underway and is in line with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which advocates the medium of education as one’s native language. “As per the New Education Policy 2020, the government plans to educate students in native languages as well, so to make it possible this task is being executed,” he said.

He said it will be accessible within six months from now as the Ministry of Law has been working on it since 2019. An eleven-member committee formed for this purpose is expected to complete its task in the next six months, the VC who is also a member of the committee involved in the translation said.

The first initiative for translating the Constitution into Sanskrit was taken in 1963 and the first edition was brought out in the same year. The first edition became obsolete and had some errors and mistakes which the scholars had pointed out. The same was addressed in the 1985 edition.

The Constitution has been amended multiple times after that. Hence, the need arose to use the updated version for teaching students. Subsequently, the Law Ministry decided to carry out the exercise and the team was formed. The draft was completed in 2019 itself. The final draft is being worked on by the VCs of five varsities including him.