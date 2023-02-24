Banaras: Doctors of Varanasi's Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Center after a six-hour-long operation successfully carried out India's biggest tumor surgery. The doctors here removed a 30-kg tumor from the stomach of a cancer patient. Dr Mayank Tripathi, Associate Professor of the Surgery Department, said that the 55-year-old cancer patient had complained of increasing size and pain in his abdomen. When the patient was examined, it was found that he had a huge tumor in his stomach, and a team of three doctors performed a successful operation on the patient and removed the 30 kg tumor.

Tripathi further said that the patient had retroperitoneal liposarcoma, which is a rare form of cancer and the doctors found the tumor near the blood vessels inside the patient's stomach, which is a sensitive part and the doctors took six hours to complete the operation. Tripathi said that the 4 cm long and 46 metres wide tumor weighs equal to twelve newborns and the tumor is probably the biggest cancer tumor in the country. The operation was considered to be the biggest successful operation in the country, he added.

Also read: Hospital authorities neglect tumor patient

A molecular mechanism important for the development of pancreatic cancers has been found by researchers at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine. The mechanism could contribute to the disease's great resistance to treatment and proclivity for metastasis. The findings of the study published in Nature Cell Biology found that pancreatic tumor-initiating cells must first overcome local 'isolation stress' by creating their tumor-promoting microenvironment, and then recruit surrounding cells into this network. By targeting this tumor-initiating pathway, new therapeutics could limit the progression, relapse, and spread of pancreatic cancer.