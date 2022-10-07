Varanasi (UP): A district court in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi heard both sides on a petition regarding carbon dating of the disputed structure in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex. Pending further clarifications, the judge adjourned the hearing for October 11. The Hindu side advocate, Vishnu Jain, said that it is part of our suit property and by virtue of Order 26 Rule 10A of CPC, the Court has the power to direct scientific investigation.

Jain further said that the court asked for clarifications on two points - whether the structure found inside Gyanvapi Masjid is part of this suit property or not? Second, can the court issue a commission for scientific inquiry?

The Muslim side, meanwhile, sought some time to give its clarification. It was against carbon dating and added that it is a fountain and not a Shivling. "Muslim side too presented its side before the court, they said that carbon dating shouldn't be done. They said that it's a fountain and not a Shivling and it can't be ascertained", added Vishnu Jain. The court will pronounce judgment on the matter on October 7.

