Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) : Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday extended greetings on Valmiki Jayanti and said that the Valmiki community is lagging behind, noting that the community has to come forward.

The RSS chief's remarks came while addressing the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. Valmiki community is still very weak and is lagging behind. It has to come forward. Babasaheb Ambedkar, while giving the Constitution in Parliament, had said that those who were considered backward till now will not remain backward. Dr Ambedkar had said that now the Dalits would sit with everyone. We made this provision, but merely making the provision will not be enough. The mindset has to be transformed, he said.

He had said that he has provided political and economic freedom by making arrangements... But it will be realized only when social freedom will come and hence the second Dr Saheb worked to bring that spirit from Nagpur from 1925 through Sangh, Bhagwat added. He mentioned that the occasion (Valmiki Jayanti) is important for anybody who wishes to become a human being, If you want to learn affinity, read Valmiki Ramayan which mentions the character of Lord Ram.

It is a vital and prideful moment for any person who wants to become a better human being, the RSS chief said. Anybody who has this feeling of affinity and wants to stay united could even sit over a leaf of tamarind,\" he added quoting a Bengali proverb. Valmiki Jayanti is observed on October 9 every year. The day marks the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki who is credited with writing the original Ramayana during the lifetime of Lord Ram. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion by tweeting, Happy Valmiki Jayanti to the countrymen. (ANI)