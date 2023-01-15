Banda (Uttar Pradesh): A day after woman in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh alleged that she has been gang-raped by two persons and when she tried to resist another person inserted a glass bottle in her private parts, police said that her allegations are completely untrue. The incident took place on Saturday in the Dehat Kotwali area of the district.

Superintendent of Police, Banda, Abhinandan on Sunday said that the allegation of gang rape and putting a bottle in private parts is "completely untrue." He also said that two persons have been arrested in relation to the case.

Earlier the woman said that she and her husband was going to her village on a motorcycle late on Saturday evening adding that two other people from her husband's village were accompanying them on another motorcycle.

She further alleged that after some time the three men gave alcohol to her and her husband following which both became intoxicated. According to the victim, the two accused then sent her husband to buy cineastes and then taking advantage of the situation two men raped her. She further alleged that when she protested, they inserted a glass bottle in her private parts resulting in serious injuries.

Police said that upon hearing her screams locals gathered at the spot and informed the police. A large police contingent arrived at the spot and upon hearing the woman, arrested the two accused while the third fled from the spot.

"#bandapolice On some social media/media channels, the news of gang-rape of a woman is being run in Thana Kotwali rural area, which was found to be completely untrue in the investigation. Update video byte in this regard Superintendent of Police Banda Shri Abhinandan.," Banda Police tweeted quoting the SP.

" The matter of molesting the woman has come to light in the case. 02 accused have been arrested while registering charges under relevant sections on the complaint of the woman. Advance legal action is being taken. The talk of gangrape and putting bottle in private part is completely untrue," they stated in another tweet.