Shravasti: Three people were injured after a tractor trolley fell down into the water stream after a two-year-old bridge caved in in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti on Monday, officials said. The collapse of the concrete bridge has raised questions over the quality of construction material used in its construction. As per Murav Purva resident Rajesh Kumar Yadav, he was taking the tractor from Malhipur on Monday morning when the mishap occurred.

At around 9.30 am, when he reached the bridge on the Malhipur-Bhinaga road of Jamunha block with the tractor, the bridge caved in all of a sudden, due to which the tractor fell into the pit, he said. Along with him, two other persons were also aboard the tractor, have been seirously injured, he added.

Police reached the spot and with the help of an ambulance, the injured were taken to the district hospital Bhinga, where they are being treated. The bridge collapse left thousands of people stranded on the road. People of the area have been cut off from the district headquarters.

The locals alleged that part of the roadside had been cut off due to the floods a few months ago, but the Public Works Department did not take it seriously, nor did the administrative staff take note of the issue. The bridge built two years ago with lakhs of rupees collapsed in one stroke, they said.

The Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department said that the repair work is underway on a war footing to fix the damaged slab of the 3.00 meter span bridge located on Tilak Pur-Madhwapur Ghat-Malhipur road km 16. Traffic will be resumed on the road once the repair work is done, he said.