Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday busted a gang involved in impersonation in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination held recently, officials said. Police have arrested seven persons including the kingpin of the racket, a police constable.

The prime suspect constable has been identified as Achyutanand Yadav, a resident of Gorakhpur posted in Ayodhya. The other accused are Vivek, Manoj Jha, Rakesh Yadav from Bihar, Kesavanand, Guddu Yadav, Manoj Yadav, all residents of Gorakhpur. Special Task Force (STF) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vishal Vikram Singh said that the arrests were made after complaints of impersonation in the SSC written exam held on January 10, emerged.

"It was reported that the constable of UP Police Achyutanand Yadav posted in Ayodhya and his accomplices Guddu Yadav, Salman and Amit, residents of Prayagraj, are operating the gang to make the impersonators sit in the SSC exam on behalf of the candidates," Singh said.

He said the gang also planned to make the question paper solvers sit in the online exam held on Tuesday(Jan. 17) at Cinco Learning Center, Tedhi Pulia, Lucknow. Following the inputs, the STF launched a raid at the center and arrested one paper solver Vivek Kumar Singh from inside the examination center and the original candidate Keshwanand from outside the examination center, the SSP said.

Other accused were also arrested in subsequent police action. The SSP said that during police interrogation, gang leader and constable Achyutanand revealed that he used to find the solvers from Bihar and take money from the candidates and assign the solvers to the examination center to write the exams.

Rakesh, a paper solver and part of the gang has admitted to have solved the exam instead of the actual candidate in the examination held on Aug. 22, 2022 and Jan. 16. Police said the investigations revealed that the gang operating out of Bihar and Eastern UP would charge Rs 20,000 for a paper.