Kanpur: Interrogating the two people arrested by Uttar Pradesh police in conversion racket a couple of days before, Kanpur police claimed that they have been able to find a Nepal link to the conversion racket that was busted recently.

The racket came to light after police arrested the two accused for luring people to convert to Christianity at a flat in Shyam Nagar of Chakeri police station area in Kanpur. During the interrogation, the accused revealed that they were being funded by Nepal to convert people to Christianity. The police suspect that the accused were tasked with getting 100 or more conversions in a year by their masters in Nepal.

A special police team has been tasked with busting the conversion racket operating in Kanpur. During preliminary investigation police arrested several suspects from areas including Chakeri police station area, Sanigwan, Ahirwan, Shyam Nagar, and Krishna Nagar area.

According to the police, the threads of the racket are being linked to the arrest of a man three months ago.The man identified as Nandlal was arrested by the Kanpur Police in Krishna Nagar three months ago and was sent to jail. The police suspect that Nandlal, who has become a pastor, might be part of the conversion racket. They recovered a passbook of State Bank of India from Nandlal in which a transaction of Rs 22 lakh was done within a year, and a significant amount was transferred to Nandlal's account from Nepal. According to the police, Nandlal has converted 210 people so far.

The accused in the case have told the police that in their gang, newly recruited individuals are imparted 45 days of training by the missionaries in Kolkata. Further probe into the case is going on.

The conversion racket is a significant issue in India, and such cases are not new to Uttar Pradesh. The police have previously busted conversion rackets in the state and have arrested several individuals involved in such activities. The police have urged people to report such activities to the authorities and to not fall prey to such luring schemes.