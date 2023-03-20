Unnao: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly beheaded his wife and 4-month-old daughter with an axe before killing himself over a petty dispute with the former in Barasgawar area of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district late on Sunday night, officials said. Police have launched a probe into the incident. The incident has taken place at Rudikheda village in Barasgawar area.

An official said that Mohan, son of Shyampal had a quarrel with his wife Seema late on Sunday after the family had dinner. The quarrel turned ugly after which the enraged husband took out an axe and attacked both his wife and 4-month-old daughter leaving both of them dead on the spot. It is said that Mohan's father Shyampal had gone out for work after dinner when the incident took place.

As Shyampal returned home after finishing the work, the door was locked from inside. Despite calling his son and daughter-in-law from outside, nobody opened the door making Shyampal suspicious. In the meantime, a crowd of neighbors gathered on the spot after which the door was broken. As Shyampal and the locals stepped inside, they were shocked to see the bodies of Mohan, his wife Seema and their infant daughter lying in a pool of blood.

Soon, a team of police reached the spot and started investigation. Police has sent the dead bodies for post-mortem. A police official said that Mohan was believed to have been suffering from a mental disorder due to which he murdered his wife and daughter before killing himself. Mohan's father Shyampal was an accountant who retired in recent years.

He had married his 32-year-old son Mohan with Seema, a resident of Narendrapur village in Bhagwant Nagar area recently. Locals said that Shyamapal had gone to the nearby Devi Jagran when the incident took place last night.