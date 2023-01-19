Lucknow: In a major boost for the Uttar Pradesh government, Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) has been declared as the best regional airport of the year. The airport was declared as the best airport of the year under the 25 million category by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) and the National Council of Civil Aviation and Airport Infrastructure at a function in Delhi on Wednesday.

The award was given by the Civil Aviation Minister of India, Jyotiraditya M Scindia. The 14th International Conference cum Awards for Civil Aviation was organized by industry body Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India in Delhi. On winning the award, CCSIA spokesperson said that the award is given for providing the best of technology along with convenience to the passengers traveling from Lucknow airport.

He said that the airport has handled more than 45 lakh domestic passengers in the first nine months of 2022-23 and handled international passengers, which is almost 25 percent higher as compared to 2019. As per the CCSIA spokesperson, the number of flights at the airport is also more than 40 percent compared to the pre-Covid levels.

"CCSIA has proved that innovation and keeping in mind the mantra of 'passenger first', new heights can be achieved," he said. The CCSIA spokesperson further informed that the CCSIA implemented various initiatives to improve passenger convenience. To ease the movement of passengers, additional entry gates have been created to reduce congestion at the airport.

The airport has inducted 10 EVs, which include five sports utility vehicles and five sedans, he said. Apart from this, there has been an increase in common use self-service machines, inline baggage handling systems, baggage scanners and CCTV cameras, added the CCSIA spokesperson. He said the airport has also improved airport network connectivity with other cities in the country and abroad.

Currently Lucknow airport serves a total of 30 cities, including 23 domestic and seven international (Dubai, Sharjah, Muscat, Riyadh, Jeddah, Bangkok, Dammam) flights.