Lucknow: A leading jeweler in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow has received death threats by unknown callers, who demanded extortion money of Rs 30 lakh while claiming to be belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang, police said. Police have launched a probe into the threats following a complaint by the jeweler.

Utkarsh Agarwal, a resident of the Chowk area of the capital, and owner of 'Khun Khun Ji', a leading and one of the oldest jewelery shop in the city said that he received the death threats on Tuesday. Agarwal said that on Tuesday morning he received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number. Calling himself as a special aide of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar, the caller demanded Rs 30 lakh from Agarwal as extortion money, the latter said.

Agarwal said that when he refused to give the money, the caller said that it seems that he did not love his family. After making the death threat, the unknown caller disconnected the call, Agarwal said. Fearful due to the death threats, Agarwal rushed to the Chowk police station and filed a complaint against the unknown extortionist.

According to station in-charge Keshav Kumar Tiwari, taking the threatening calls seriously, a case has been registered into the incident and further probe is underway. He said that the call details of the mobile number from which the call was received are being retrieved to nab the culprits. Besides, appropriate security arrangements have also been made for the security of Utkarsh Agarwal given the threat perception after the threat call, he added.

It is worth noting that after the murder of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Musewala in Punjab, there have been calls demanding extortion from many businessmen in the capital in the name of Lawrence Vishnoi and Goldie Brar. In the month of June last year, an extortion of Rs 10 lakh was sought from the capital's bullion businessman Jitendra Kumar in the name of gangster Goldie Brar.