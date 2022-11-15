Kanpur: A leopard, which was creating panic for the last month in the Armapur area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, has not yet walked into a trap even after several attempts by the rescue team of the Forest Department. Many types of food were kept in the cage to catch the animal, however, the intelligence of the leopard failed all the manoeuvres of the rescue team.

A new tactic that the forest officials are trying is to trap the animal. The honey-trap method is basically used to control male wild animals. An official says that their ferocity and restlessness come down when they smell female scents. As the elusive leopard is a male, the officials have sprinkled the urine of a female leopard in the hope that the male will come within sniffing and be captured. However, the leopard has not been trapped yet. Dr Nasir, who became part of the rescue team, said, "All our tricks and tactics are failing in front of the leopard's cleverness."