Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh): The Ganga Vilas Cruise, after being forced to stop near Amadpur village in the Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday evening, left the district for Varanasi on Mondy after 24 hours as the weather cleared up. The Ganga Vilas Cruise is scheduled to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13 in presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Officials said that the cruise crossed the temporary bridge at Nagwa Chochakpur on Sunday evening but got stuck due to a frog. It is now on its way to Varanasi Yogi Adityanath. The Ganga Vilas Cruise currently has 35 tourists from Switzerland, Australia, and Germany.

It reached its first stop Ballia in Uttar Pradesh on Friday from where it went to Ghazipur. The Ganga Vilas Cruise halted near Hameed Setu in Ghazipur, where the tourists were taken to Lord Cornwallis Park for sightseeing.

The 3200 km long cruise from Varanasi to Dibrugarh, via Bangladesh, is said to be the longest cruise in the world. It will be sailing in 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh and make halts at 50 tourist spots along the route including national parks and World Heritage sites.

Also Read: Luxury cruise ship Ganga Vilas makes brief stopover at Patna jetty

"The MV Ganga Vilas cruise is curated to bring out the best of the country to be showcased to the world. The 51 days cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots including World Heritage Sights, National Parks, river Ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam," stated an official release.

The MV Ganga Vilas vessel is 62 meters in length, and 12 meters in width and comfortably sails with a draft of 1.4 meters. It has three decks, and 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the amenities to provide a memorable and luxurious experience for the tourists.

The ship follows sustainable principles at its core as it is equipped with pollution-free mechanisms and noise control technologies. The maiden voyage of MV Ganga Vilas will witness 32 tourists from Switzerland relishing the Varanasi to Dibrugarh journey. The expected date of arrival of MV Ganga Vilas in Dibrugarh is on March 1, 2023.