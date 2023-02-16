Lucknow: The Enforcement Directorate has sought the copy of the FIR lodged by the Chitrakoot police in Utttar Pradesh over the “clandestine” meetings of Nisbat Ansari with her jailed husband Abbas Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari in connivance with the Ragauli jail officials, sources said.

Sources said the directorate has written a letter to Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police to this effect. A team of the ED is likely to visit the Ragauli jail in Chitrakoot and record the statements of officers and other prison staff there. Besides, the ED will also examine the CCTV cameras installed in the jail and question the suspended jail officials, they said.

The case was registered on Friday Feb. 10 after District Magistrate Chitrakoot and SP Chitrakoot raided the Ragauli jail where Abbas Ansari is lodged. Police said Abbas Ansari's wife Nisbat Ansari was caught red-handed with a mobile phone when she was meeting her husband in violation of the jail manual.

The raid was conducted following specific inputs that some jail officials were hand in glove with Nisbat and have been helping her meet her husband at the Ragauli jail. Abbas Ansari, son of don-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, is lodged in the Ragauli jail in a money laundering case.

On Feb. 14, the Director General of Police (DGP) Uttar Pradesh honoured four policemen including SP Chitrakoot involved in the raid on Abbas Ansari and his wife, at the police headquarters. Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla, Chitrakoot Circle Officer (CO) Harsh Pandey, Chitrakoot (Intelligence) CO Anuj Kumar Mishra and Jail Outpost in-charge Shyam Dev Singh were awarded commendation marks by the DGP.