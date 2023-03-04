Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): In a joint operation conducted by the teams of the Crime Branch and Kanpur Police, at least 288 crude bombs were recovered from a house of a 20-year-old girl in Lakshmipurwa, on Friday, officials said. Police said a major law and order crisis have been averted with the seizure.

The girl from whose house the horde of explosives was recovered was placed under arrest. Police said the girl was in a relationship with a man arrested Thursday carrying 16 crude bombs. Police are probing further into the incident to seize any more explosives elsewhere.

According to a police official, Vasu Sonkar, a resident of district Badar was arrested by the police on Thursday with 16 crude bombs. Acting upon the information given by Sonkar during the interrogation, the police along with the Crime Branch raided the house of 20-year-old Tina Gupta, Vasu's girlfriend in Lakshmipurwa. The police recovered at least 288 bombs from her residence and arrested her on the spot, the police official added.

Chamanganj police Station House Officer (SHO) Amarnath Vishwakarma said during the interrogation of Vasu Sonkar, he told police about more explosives being stashed at his girlfriend's place in Laxmipurwa. The police along with the Crime Branch team raided Tina Gupta's house and recovered the crude bombs. She has been arrested by the police. Further legal action will be taken against both the accused, the SHO said.

In Uttar Pradesh, crude bombs were used in the killing of advocate Umesh Pal in Prayagraj. Umesh, the primary witness in the MLA Raju Pal murder case, was killed on Feb. 24 along with one of his police gunmen. Guddu Muslim, a suspect in this case, was alleged to have hurled crude bombs during the attack.

Earlier, at least six crude bombs were recovered from a house in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Nov. 24, 2022. The police officials raided a house in Purbachal Shyamnagar. The house was let out on rent.