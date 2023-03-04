Farrukhabad: Inspired by his colleague from Maharajagunj in Uttar Pradesh who took leave to make peace with his wife, an inspector in the Police and Special Investigation Cell in Farukabad, Uttar Pradesh, applied for a 10-day leave during Holi to calm his angry wife. The leave application has since gone viral on social media.

In the application, the inspector explained that he had not been able to take his wife to her maternal home for the past 22 years due to work commitments, causing her to be upset. The inspector in his application reasoned that he wanted to take a 10 days’ leave so that he can pacify the anger of his wife.

“She is insisting on going to her maternal home on Holi and taking the applicant along with her. For this reason, the applicant is in dire need of leave. Sir, it is a humble request that considering the problem of the applicant sympathetically, kindly grant the applicant a leave of 10 days from March 4,” reads the leave application of the UP police inspector to SP Farrukhabad Ashok Kumar Meena.

After receiving the application, the Superintendent of Police, Ashok Kumar Meena, granted the inspector five days of leave, and sources said that Meena had a big smile on his face after reading the letter.

This is not the first time such a leave application has gained attention on social media. In January a similar application had gone viral where a newly married constable posted in Maharajaganj in Uttar Pradesh applied for leave citing that his ‘wife was not taking calls’.

The constable who is a resident of Mau district and is posted in the PRB of the Indo-Nepal border wrote in his application that his angry wife is not talking to him on call as he is not getting any leaves. He further wrote that he called her multiple times but she hands over the phone to his mother. The Assistant Superintendent of Police had also granted the constable a leave of five days making it apparent that balancing between work and personal life is also important.