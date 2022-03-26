Lucknow: Hours after having taken oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath Saturday announced that the state would extend the free ration scheme for three more months which covers 15 crore denizens of the state. The announcement follows his first cabinet meeting at Lok Bhawan here. "In the cabinet meeting today, we have decided to extend the free ration scheme for the next 3 months. It will benefit 15 crore people of the state," a statement from the State Secretariat said quoting the CM.

"The chief minister thanked the people of the state for reposing their faith in nationalism, safety, good governance and development," it added. Serving the people is the most pious work, and discharging duties with commitment and loyalty provides satisfaction, Adityanath said. Observing that honesty and transparency are extremely important in public life, the chief minister said the focus should be on performance-based work. The ministers should also keep a special watch on their private staff, he added.

Also read: After Modi, Yogi Adityanath is match winner for BJP in UP and other states

They should visit their districts as in-charge ministers, do physical verification of development work and also take feedback from the people, Adityanath said. The chief minister added that a special programme is organised for the ministers at IIM-Lucknow to give speed to the developmental works, the statement said.

After the meeting, the UP CM also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Protem speaker Ramapati Shastri in Raj Bhawan. Thereafter, he is scheduled to address Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and top officials at the Yojana Bhawan, Lucknow.

On Friday, Yogi Adityanath took oath as the chief minister of the state in a jam-packed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium having a crowd of more than 50,000 in attendance. A total of 52 ministers took oath as ministers, including two deputy Chief Ministers. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state. The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

Also read: Scholars of Kashi to present special gift to Yogi Adityanath