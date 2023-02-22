Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath led BJP government will present over Rs 6 lakh crore budget for the year 2023-24 on the 3rd day of the budget session in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. The budget will be presented by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna. Ahead of the budget, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for a cabinet meeting to approve the budget.

What to expect in UP budget 2023-24? As per reliable sources, the UP budget 2023-24 will have special sops for farmers, women besides provision for infrastructural development, education, employment and health. It is said that the the Yogi government may announce various schemes to take investment proposals to the ground in a bid to woo the voters in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Also read: UP government presents paperless Budget in Assembly

According to sources, grants for religious tourism to Ayodhya, Mathura, Kashi, Muzaffarnagar, and Naimisaranya were expected. With regards to education, the Yogi government is also likely to announce a new scheme to give fee rebate for up to two girl children studying in private schools of the state. The budget may provide for setting up State University in each division.

Sources said that the budget will have sizeable allocations for road and bridge construction besides police modernisation. Besides, new schemes for farmers focused on subsidy and irrigation facilities may also be announced in the budget. Budget provisions for improving infrastructure in backward areas like Bundelkhand Purvanchal are also likely to be announced.

The UP budget is likely to build on the recently concluded Investors Summit 2023 in which MoUs have been signed for large scale investment in the state. New schemes in the budget for providing employment to the youth may also be announced in today's budget.