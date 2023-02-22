Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath led BJP government on Wednesday presented over Rs 6 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2023-24. The budget was presented by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on the floor of the House on the third day of the budget session. The Finance Minister started the budget speech on a poetic note.

The Finance Minister praised the budget as one meant to prosper the state. "Yogi ji's budget has been made for the prosperity of UP. It will make the coming Holi amazingly colourful." The Minister said that the growth rate of UP has increased and the unemployment rate in the state has fallen to 4.2 percent. He said that the state's contribution to the country's GDP is more than 8 percent.

UP has emerged as the leading state of the country in many fields, Khann said. He said that under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana rural and urban housing construction, construction of rural clean toilets, establishment of micro, small and medium scale industries, India Smart City Award competition under Smart City Mission and transfer of funds to beneficiaries through DBT through PFMS portal are going on in full swing.

Prior to the presentation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet approved the budget. The state budget 2023-24 gains significance in view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 scheduled in April-May next year, considering it being the biggest swing State in the Country. The most populous state in the country elects 80 members to the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the parliament. The BJP won 71 and 62 seats in the state in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections respectively.