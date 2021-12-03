Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested the owner of a Delhi-based printing press Rai Anoop Prasad on November 30 in connection with the question paper leak of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test-2021 (UPTET 2021). Rai Anoop Prasad's company was given the contract to print the examination papers of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 by the examination regulatory authority, he is the brother of BJP MLA from Bihar, Rashmi Verma.

Rai Anoop Prasad, the owner of Delhi's printing press RSM Finserv LTD, belongs to Gorakhpur, the home area of ​​Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Special Task Force (STF) had arrested Anoop Prasad Rai a few hours after the paper leak. The investigation team also kept his mobile phone under surveillance.

Rai Anoop Prasad's sister Rashmi Verma is a BJP MLA from Bihar's Narkatiaganj assembly. She came into the limelight in October last year regarding an extortion case of Rs 25 lakh. In the affidavit given to the Election Commission, Rashmi has shown three criminal cases against her. A member of Anoop's family is also an IAS official.

In the investigation of STF, it has come to the fore that the exam regulatory authority had provided a list of handwritten questions to the agency. After getting the job, the question paper printing agency gave the typing work to the school students. The responsibility of printing, proofreading, designing, packing was also given to them. The investigation has revealed that the agency did not even have the manpower.

School and college students were randomly called for typing the question paper in Hindi, English, Urdu, and Sanskrit. The director of the agency, Rai Anoop Prasad, and the secretary of the examination regulatory authority, Sanjay Upadhyay, have already been arrested in this case.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that free bus services will be provided by the State Road Transport Corporation to the students appearing for the UPTET 2021 examination and no additional fee will be charged from any candidates for the next exam.

