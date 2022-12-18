Pratapgarh (UP): In the iconic movie 'Sholay', everyone must have seen 'Veeru' (Dharmendra) climbing a water tank and creating a ruckus to marry 'Basanti' (Hemalini). A similar scene was repeated in UP's Pratapgarh where instead of 'Veeru', 'Basanti' climbed the water tank insisting on marrying 'Veeru'. However, somehow villagers managed to pull her down on the pretext of getting her married as per her wish.

A woman from the Nagar police station area has a love affair with Deepak, a resident of the Raniganj area. The girl and youth are relatives and started talking to each other for three months and eventually, they fell in love. On December 8, the duo fled from home and stayed together in Mumbai for some time. Meanwhile, the girl's family lodged a missing complaint and later both of them were brought back to Pratapgarh on December 16. When both sides were called to the police station the boy refused to marry her after which the girl turned into 'Veeru' and climbed the water tank.