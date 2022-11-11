Lucknow : The Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) will introduce tribal village tourism for visitors to Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuary this season. This is a part of the state government's plan to boost ecotourism. Under this plan, tourists will be taken on a visit to a Tharu village. Tharu are tribals who live inside the tiger reserve. Bardiya is the village that has been identified for village tourism by the authorities.

"Tourists will get to see the lifestyle of Tharus, their dance, taste their food and take a feel of their culture in Bardiya," said director of the reserve, Sanjay Pathak. "We will organise an outreach programme with the help of local NGOs to make Tharu aware of the concept," said the director.

Village tourism is meant to involve Tharu in ecotourism and make them earn by various means like selling their ethnic handicrafts and showcasing their pristine culture and traditions. If successful, the programme can further be extended to make Tharu provide homestays as it will let tourists stay with local people in their homes during their trip to the reserve.

Last year, the reserve had introduced 'Tharu thali' in the menu for tourists visiting Dudhwa.The platter had exclusive 'tharu' food. Tharu women were engaged in preparing the food but it did not elicit a good response."We are starting all over again and have chosen a village where everything related to Tharu can be showcased," the director said. The reserve will open on November 15. (IANS)