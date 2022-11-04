Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): Two-and-a-half-foot-tall Azim's wedding hogged the limelight for all the good reasons. This wedding will be etched in people's memory for a long time, not for its extravagance but for the unique married couple. Azim Mansoori from Kairana in the district has ultimately found his wife Bushra from Hapur. Both husband and wife are around two-and-a-half feet tall.

Azim's height posed a problem in finding a life partner for him. After searching for his matrimonial alliance for a long time, his wish to get married was fulfilled on Wednesday. A two-and-a-half-foot tall Azim became the groom and took his wedding procession to his bride Bushra's house, who is of similar height to him, house in Hapur. The videos of his wedding are being watched by many on social media.

Azim's bizarre requests to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav 2019 to find him a life partner attracted people's attention and he hogged the limelight. Due to this, he was finally able to find Bushra, a woman a few centimetres taller than him and then the two got engaged. Their wedding has not only brought joy to Azim, but to his family as well. Azim reached his home with Bushra on Thursday where the couple was showered with blessings.

Haji Salim Mansoori, Azim's 75-year-old grandfather, said, "I always wanted to see my grandson getting married. I feel very happy for Azim. His wish of getting married has been fulfilled." Naeem Mansoori, Azim Mansoori's brother said, Bushra has studied B Com and we want her to continue her studies as long as she wants. The family will support her decision to study further." He said his brother Azim is not educated so Bushra can help Azim with basic studies.

Kith and the kin of the groom greeted the couple upon their arrival at the latter's residence. When Azim Mansoori was asked if he plans to go on a honeymoon, Azim said they plan to go to Mecca for the pilgrimage. Azim Mansoori's brother Naeem Mansoori said that he has given a silver locket and ring to his sister-in-law.