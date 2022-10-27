Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man allegedly slit the throat of his paramour and tried to set her ablaze after killing her son in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district on Thursday, she alleged. The incident took place on Thursday in the Sidhauli Kotwali area of ​​the district. As per the woman, a mother of three, the accused Sumit Yadav, her paramour, slit her throat with a sharp object while they were on their way to a fair.

He later tried to set her ablaze after pouring petrol on her and left her in agony and fled the spot, the woman said. She was shifted by the police to CHC (community health centre) for treatment from where she was taken to Lucknow due to her critical condition, ASP said adding a woman cop is also present with the victim.

A police team has been sent to nab the accused. The woman further told the police that the accused killed her 20-year-old son by hanging him and threatened to kill two of her sons, due to which she agreed to live with him. The woman, a resident of the Barabanki district, has been living with the accused for the past three years in Lucknow.