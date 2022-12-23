Aligarh: Fights between husband and wife are nothing unusual. In some cases, they reach such an extent that the couple often decides to go for divorce, but in one incident in UP, this has been taken to another level altogether as a woman has sought divorce from her husband after seven years of marriage alleging that her husband has refused to give her money for makeup in beauty parlours.

According to sources, the woman got married in 2015 to Amit, a resident of Delhi and working in a private company. Initially, everything was smooth, but three years ago, there was a dispute between the two, following which they started living separately. Now the woman has filed an application in a family court in Aligarh for the expenses. The wife alleged that Amit does not give her money for makeup and other household expenses.

Court counsellor, Pradeep Saraswat said, "Both the husband and wife have been called for counselling in the court. Many times an attempt has been made to convince both, but the couple is not ready to live together. Both are living separately for two years. Now the counselling of both will be done in the month of January. The court is trying to convince both to live together again."