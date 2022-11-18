Amroha (Uttar Pradesh): A 23-year-old woman, who went missing from her home on November 8, has claimed in a video uploaded on Facebook that she got married "willingly, without any coercion", but her father, a head constable in UP police, hounded her, her husband and her in-laws and has even abducted her father-in-law.

The woman, Parul Vashistha, claimed that her family was against the match as she is a Brahmin while her husband belongs to a backward community. She had also met Amroha SP Aditya Langeh seeking protection. The SP confirmed that the police have started a probe and the woman's father has been detained for questioning.

Her father, Roop Kishor Sharma, had filed a missing report in Badaun, where he is posted, three days after she went missing. In the video, the woman claimed that her father had filed a "false complaint" and that she was not abducted but is happily married, living with her husband, Ajay Pawar, in Jaggawala village under the Didoli police station area in Amroha.

"My father-in-law, Padam Singh Pawar, was working in his field when he was taken away on Wednesday. This is my father's doing. My in-laws' lives are in danger, I want protection for them," she can be heard saying in the minute-long video. (IANS)

